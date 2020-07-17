Healthcare Merger (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) Trading Up 0.5%

Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, approximately 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 35,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCOU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the first quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Merger by 110.6% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 222,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

