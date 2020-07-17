Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

