Comparing Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% -2.55% New Frontier Health N/A -14.90% -7.55%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and New Frontier Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than New Frontier Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and New Frontier Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 113.07 New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.72 -$62.13 million N/A N/A

Vivint Smart Home has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Frontier Health.

Volatility & Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats New Frontier Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

