Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $192,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,692,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,175,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $33,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,173,550 shares of company stock worth $134,776,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.