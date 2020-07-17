Builders FirstSource Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,016 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 852% compared to the typical daily volume of 527 put options.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

