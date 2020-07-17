Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,528 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $116,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 91,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $645,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,594 shares of company stock worth $1,026,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

