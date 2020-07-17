Investors Purchase High Volume of Chefs’ Warehouse Put Options (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,817 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the average daily volume of 204 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 2.00. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.