Copart Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,377% compared to the average daily volume of 146 put options.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,643 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Copart by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Moderna Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer
Moderna Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer
Zoom Video Communications Coverage Initiated at Cfra
Zoom Video Communications Coverage Initiated at Cfra
Builders FirstSource Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Builders FirstSource Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Century Aluminum
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Century Aluminum
Investors Purchase High Volume of Chefs’ Warehouse Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Chefs’ Warehouse Put Options
Copart Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Copart Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report