Copart Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,377% compared to the average daily volume of 146 put options.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,643 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Copart by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

