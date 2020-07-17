Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of FibroGen Call Options (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,919 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,130% compared to the average daily volume of 156 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.14. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $48.95.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
