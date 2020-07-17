Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of FibroGen Call Options (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,919 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,130% compared to the average daily volume of 156 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.14. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

