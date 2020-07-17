Investors Buy Large Volume of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,408 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,507% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

