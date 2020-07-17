Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 277,283 shares of company stock worth $2,819,506 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

