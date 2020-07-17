Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Hold at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of CPG opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,456,000 after buying an additional 9,628,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,893,000 after buying an additional 4,104,726 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $2,613,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 880.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,609,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

