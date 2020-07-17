Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to “Hold”

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $537.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

