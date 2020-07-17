GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.91.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

