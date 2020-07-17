Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 149,294 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 159,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.