CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIB. TheStreet upgraded CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

GIB stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

