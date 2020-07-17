Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to “Buy”

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GEVO. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gevo from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

GEVO stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 145.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

