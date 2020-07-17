X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

Get X Financial alerts:

NYSE XYF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.23). X Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that X Financial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYF. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in X Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in X Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.