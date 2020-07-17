Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of TLND opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.14%. The business had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Talend will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sudhir Steven Singh purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $495,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $594,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $41,205.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $113,884. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 317,195 shares during the period. Dumont Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Talend by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Talend by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.