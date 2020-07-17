Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Timken by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

