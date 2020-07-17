Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.
NYSE PAG opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
