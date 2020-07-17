Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE PAG opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

