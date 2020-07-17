Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Owens Corning from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE OC opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

