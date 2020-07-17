Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,508 shares during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 6.32% of Magyar Bancorp worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

