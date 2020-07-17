ValuEngine Downgrades Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) to Sell

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Highway stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.24. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of Highway worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

