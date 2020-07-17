ValuEngine Upgrades Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to “Hold”

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.
Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $785.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,886 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 51.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
About Great Western Bancorp
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
