ValuEngine Upgrades Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to “Hold”

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $785.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,886 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 51.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

