Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GENE opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.95% of Genetic Technologies worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

