The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FBSI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

