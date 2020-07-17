ValuEngine Downgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Strong Sell

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ENDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
Endo International stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
