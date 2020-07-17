ValuEngine Downgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Strong Sell

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.