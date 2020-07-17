ValuEngine Downgrades Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) to Hold

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Endologix has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endologix will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Endologix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Endologix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Endologix in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Endologix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Endologix by 298.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,092 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

