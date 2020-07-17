ValuEngine Downgrades Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Sell

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of CC opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 2.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Newman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $65,931,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $21,608,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,333.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 674,747 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 930,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 522,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

