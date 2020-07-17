Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $79.11 million during the quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

