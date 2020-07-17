Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

NYSE:BE opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.23. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $210,483.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,016.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at $997,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,755 shares of company stock valued at $329,084. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 420.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 92,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 203.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

