Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of AIMC opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 994,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $30,744,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 623,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18,376.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 274,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 273,068 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

