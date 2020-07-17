Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Shares of AIMC opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 994,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $30,744,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 623,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18,376.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 274,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 273,068 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
