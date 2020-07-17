Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issued By B. Riley

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Shares of HL opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $15,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,063 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 657.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 72.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,839,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,109 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

