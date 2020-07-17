Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.
