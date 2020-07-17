Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

