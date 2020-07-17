WD-40 (WDFC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC):

7/17/2020 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2020 – WD-40 had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $212.00 to $233.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2020 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/13/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/5/2020 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/27/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2020 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $194.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in WD-40 by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

