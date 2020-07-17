Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Lifted by Raymond James

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Norbord in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Norbord from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

TSE OSB opened at C$39.30 on Thursday. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.90.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$626.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.36 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Norbord’s payout ratio is -317.27%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

