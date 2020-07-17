Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 174.3% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 145.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.