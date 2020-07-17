Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 174.3% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 145.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gevo to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gevo to “Buy”
X Financial Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
X Financial Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Talend Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
Talend Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
Timken Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Timken Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Penske Automotive Group Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Penske Automotive Group Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Owens Corning Downgraded by ValuEngine
Owens Corning Downgraded by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report