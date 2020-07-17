Cormark Weighs in on Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

