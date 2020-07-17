Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hologic, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,401,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

