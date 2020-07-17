Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $188.75 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.51. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

