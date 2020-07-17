SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for L3Harris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.10.

NYSE:LHX opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.65. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin bought 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

