Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

PENN stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.60. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $3,754,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,985.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

