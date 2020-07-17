Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Increased by SVB Leerink

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $59.82 on Thursday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NuVasive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

