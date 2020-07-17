SunTrust Banks Weighs in on NextCure Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for NextCure in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

NXTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.05. NextCure has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,245,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in NextCure by 1,423.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NextCure by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,894,000 after purchasing an additional 494,467 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 364.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 464,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,645,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

