Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:XYL)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

XYL opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

