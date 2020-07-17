Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yeti in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. Yeti’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.96. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after buying an additional 677,769 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,387,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,410,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $588,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

