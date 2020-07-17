Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of SNAP opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $661,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,616,949 shares in the company, valued at $38,208,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,261,018 shares of company stock valued at $154,186,438.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $734,687,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,488 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $105,871,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after acquiring an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

