Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

