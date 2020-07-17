Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,263.00 and a beta of 1.33. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.36 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,132.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,935 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,311 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,951,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,015 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 717,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $14,917,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

